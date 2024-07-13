Three new titles coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced upcoming games for the Apple Arcade. The three new titles that will arrive next month include Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ on August 1st, and Castle Crumble which will launch on the 29th of August for the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Temple Run is a running game where the player’s hero character runs from whats chasing them, but this time, Legends has all-new characters, creatures, challenges and modes beyond the infinite run, like story mode with more than 500 levels to explore.

Vampire Survivor+ is a rogue-like game where you survive as long as possible against hordes of undead monsters with multiple stages and settings, like multiplayer where players can join by connecting controllers to play coop on the iPad.

Castle Crumble is a physics based puzzle where players are in for an adventure as they travel across biomes and kingdoms to take down opponents’ castles, with unique controls that lets the player use their hands to target weak points of the castle until it gets blasted into pieces.