Tim Cook excited about AR and its implications on consumer and business ends

Tim Cook, Apple CEO opened up about what he thinks about AR during the Q1 2020 earnings call. When asked the question, Cook says that he’s ‘excited’ due to the technology having both business and consumer applications.

Furthermore, Cook thinks that augmented reality will pervade everyone’s lives this way. Enterprises are currently working on AR, and ARKit apps and the App Store has them in great numbers.

It’s rumored that the 2020 iPhones will have some sort of AR capability. Apple has recently acquired ToF, or time of flight laser technology, which enables 3D cameras to be used for gauging distances. Developers will now have the means to create deeper and more immersive AR experiences, and consumers will have something new to play with.

In similar news, Apple is rumored to be working on a new AR headset, which is said to be announced in a year or two.