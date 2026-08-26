Tim Cook Farewell Party as CEO Hosted by Apple

Apple will be hosting a farewell party for Tim Cook as he steps down as the CEO of the company, with John Ternus replacing him at the start of the month. The party occurred on the 23rd of August before commemorating his 15th anniversary as CEO of Apple.

About 200 people were present for Cook’s farewell party on the Apple Campus at Caffe Macs. Tributes were shared by Jeff Wiliams, John Ternus, Eddy Cue, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

Tim Cook will be taking on the role of executive chairman of Apple, assisting in specific parts of Apple like interacting with policymakers worldwide. John Ternus will be replacing Cook as CEO of Apple; he has been with the company since 2001 as the hardware engineering senior vice president.

His first big product release as the CEO of Apple will be the iPhone event in September.