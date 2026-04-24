Apple

Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman

Following his stepping down as Apple CEO, Tim Cook is looking to transition to executive chairman of the company, as he plans to stay with Apple for a long time. Cook said that he has high energy and he is healthy.


Cook will be supporting John Ternus as needed, as he takes over the CEO position of the company, providing him with experience and knowledge whenever necessary. Tim Cook is stepping down as the CEO of the company, with John Ternus taking over.

Tim Cook Moves to Executive Chairman

Tim Cook will be CEO of Apple until the first of September this year, and then from that point on, he will be moving to his new role as executive chairman with John Ternus as the CEO of the company. Tim will be supervising Apple through this year’s WWDC, while John will lead Apple during the release of the foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro.


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