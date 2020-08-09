Tim Cook says Apple will help in Lebanon relief efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently announced that the company will be donating to Lebanon relief efforts.

This week, an explosion occurred in Beirut, wounding thousands and killing at least 135. Upon investigation, the source of the catastrophe was 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a substance used for mine-blasting and fertilizer. Hassan Diab, Prime Minister of the country stated in the report that negligence may have led to the unfortunate incident.

The Lebanese government said that approximately 300,000 people had to evacuate their homes due to blast damage. The authorities mentioned that it also caused about $10 to $15 billion in losses.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets after the incident, bringing shovels, brooms and other cleaning materials to clear the debris.

Cook announced via Twitter that Apple will be donating on both long-term and immediate relief efforts in Beirut, capital of Lebanon. Furthermore, Cook expressed sympathy towards the employees, people and the nation.