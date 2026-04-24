Apple

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO

Apple has announced that Tim Cook will be stepping down as the Apple CEO, with the widely viewed prospect John Ternus taking over as the CEO of Apple. Tim will remain CEO until September 1 as he is looking to move to executive chairman, where he will help in specific aspects at Apple.


Tim Cook shared that being CEO of Apple has been the greatest privilege bestowed on him in his life. Ternus is looking optimistic about what the company can achieve in his time as the CEO.

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO

The transition was approved by the Board of Directors at Apple after a long and thoughtful planning and process to give the company long-term success. Arthur Levinson, the current board chair, is going to be the lead independent director on the board. This comes as the company is looking to usher in a new generation of executives.


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