Apple

Tim Cook To Start Off the WWDC Opening Keynote One More Time

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook To Start Off the WWDC Opening Keynote One More Time

Every year since 2012, Tim Cook has led the opening keynote for WWDC. This may be the last time he will be leading the WWDC, as he will be handing over his responsibilities to the next CEO of the company, John Ternus, later this year in September.


In many segments of the keynote video, many individuals will be presenting various topics, with David Clark reportedly doing the watchOS part and Jeff Norris doing the visionOS part. Speculation has been made that Tim Cook will be leading it one last time and will be passing it on to Craig Federighi for the majority of the presentation.

Tim Cook To Start Off the WWDC Opening Keynote One More Time

Apple does not usually talk about changes in personnel during the WWDC, but it has been 15 years since a significant change happened. In this case, a new CEO at Apple will be taking the reins. It is likely that the video will follow the same form, with Tim Cook ending it.


Latest News
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
Anker’s 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
Good Morning Short Video Uploaded by Tim Cook to Kick Off WWDC
1 Min Read
How Apple Brought the Ancient Creatures to Life in Prehistoric Planet
How Apple Brought the Ancient Creatures to Life in Prehistoric Planet
1 Min Read
Poke Is The First Apple-Approved Third-Party AI Agent
Poke Is The First Apple-Approved Third-Party AI Agent
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
New Apple Ad Promotes Safari As the Safest Way to Browse the Internet
New Apple Ad Promotes Safari As the Safest Way to Browse the Internet
1 Min Read
SB 2420 To Be Effective on June 4, Apple To Bring Changes
SB 2420 To Be Effective on June 4, Apple To Bring Changes
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Max 2 at $50 Off!
Get the AirPods Max 2 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro to Start Transition to Hybrid OLED Display for Laptop
OLED MacBook Pro to Start Transition to Hybrid OLED Display for Laptop
1 Min Read
Apple to Add New Games to Apple Arcade
Apple to Add New Games to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Sets New Browser Speed Records For Chrome
M5 MacBook Pro Sets New Browser Speed Records For Chrome
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $50 off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?