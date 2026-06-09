Tim Cook To Start Off the WWDC Opening Keynote One More Time

Every year since 2012, Tim Cook has led the opening keynote for WWDC. This may be the last time he will be leading the WWDC, as he will be handing over his responsibilities to the next CEO of the company, John Ternus, later this year in September.

In many segments of the keynote video, many individuals will be presenting various topics, with David Clark reportedly doing the watchOS part and Jeff Norris doing the visionOS part. Speculation has been made that Tim Cook will be leading it one last time and will be passing it on to Craig Federighi for the majority of the presentation.

Apple does not usually talk about changes in personnel during the WWDC, but it has been 15 years since a significant change happened. In this case, a new CEO at Apple will be taking the reins. It is likely that the video will follow the same form, with Tim Cook ending it.