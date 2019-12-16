Tim Cook visits WWDC scholars, students and photographers in Thailand

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently gone on a tour in Asia. His latest visit is in Thailand, where he met WWDC scholars, photographers, students and athletes.

Cook documents his tour on Twitter and began with a Buddhist temple visit in Wat Arun, where he lauded Jirasak Panpiansin, Thai photographer for his camerawork and perspective. Panpiansin has his shots featured in Apple’s World Gallery.

สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

The Apple CEO continued towards Satit-Chula, a school that used Everyone Can Create for iOS-driven filmmaking, music, drawing and photography, then to congratulate the Thai women’s national volleyball team, who won gold in the recent SEA games.

Beyond impressed with the students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are using Everyone Can Create to learn the science behind how day turns to night. Here’s to reaching for the stars! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i1sG9J4L8O — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Finally, Cook spent some time with the WWDC scholars Patcharapon and Kiratijuta and met Peanut Butter, a studygrammer who’s talent is to bring Thai handwriting on the iPad.

It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand’s WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning! pic.twitter.com/gAqcAgS5wj — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019

Cook has already visited Singapore and Japan to meet with healthcare experts, developers and local employees, among others.