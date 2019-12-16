Tim Cook visits WWDC scholars, students and photographers in Thailand

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently gone on a tour in Asia. His latest visit is in Thailand, where he met WWDC scholars, photographers, students and athletes.
Cook documents his tour on Twitter and began with a Buddhist temple visit in Wat Arun, where he lauded Jirasak Panpiansin, Thai photographer for his camerawork and perspective. Panpiansin has his shots featured in Apple’s World Gallery.
The Apple CEO continued towards Satit-Chula, a school that used Everyone Can Create for iOS-driven filmmaking, music, drawing and photography, then to congratulate the Thai women’s national volleyball team, who won gold in the recent SEA games.
Finally, Cook spent some time with the WWDC scholars Patcharapon and Kiratijuta and met Peanut Butter, a studygrammer who’s talent is to bring Thai handwriting on the iPad.
Cook has already visited Singapore and Japan to meet with healthcare experts, developers and local employees, among others.