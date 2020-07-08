Tim Cook will testify in the US Anti-Trust hearing

The Judiciary Committee made an announcement today that it will hold the hearing at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on July 27. According to several sources Apple CEO, Tim Cook will also participate in the hearing. This hearing is part of an antitrust investigation. This investigation has now been going on for quite some time and also involves competition in the digital markets.

The hearing is labeled:

“Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple”

Besides Apple CEP Tim Cook, the hearing will also have participants such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and also the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The hearing’s questioning will also live stream on YouTube. Also, in a statement, Jerrold Nadler, who is the House Judiciary Committee Chairman said it is necessary to get the testimonies of the four tech Giants during the antitrust investigation.

The committee has also been asking for opinions from the App Store developers. Recently the focus is on Apple’s App Store policies and specifically the 30% cut that Apple takes from the developers for in-app purchases. Cook will likely be asked about these policies and rules for the subscriptions and in-app purchases.