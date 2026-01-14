Apple

Tim Cook’s 2025 Salary Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook's 2025 Salary Revealed

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, in 2025 earned about $74.3 million. The information comes from the yearly proxy filing recently released. The CEO’s earnings include a base salary of $3 million, $12 million in cash awards that are performance based, $1.76 million in compensation like life insurance premiums and stock awards of $57.5 million.


Tim Cook is required by the company to travel personally and for business using a private aircraft. A target compensation has been set by Apple at $59 million for the CEO, the same number as 2024 but he reached above the threshold with incentives. These payouts are given when Apple achieves good performance.

Tim Cook's 2025 Salary Revealed

Key executives at Apple like Sabih Khan, Kate Adams, and chief of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien gained $27 million worth of compensation packages last year, while Kevan Parekh, the new CFO, gained $22.5 million.


Latest News
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
Lead Safari Designer Leaves Apple for The Browser Company
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
200MP Camera for iPhones Currently in Material Evaluation Stage
1 Min Read
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
ChatGPT Health Launched By OpenAI
1 Min Read
Amazon has the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi marked $99 Off
1 Min Read
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple
1 Min Read
The Annual Apple Back To School Promo Is Back In 4 Countries
The Annual Apple Back To School Promo Is Back In 4 Countries
1 Min Read
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
Apple and JPMorgan Chase Reached an Agreement Where The Latter Takes Over Apple Card Operations
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
CES Showed a Glimpse of Crease-Free Display to be Used on the iPhone Fold
1 Min Read
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Intel Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $35 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?