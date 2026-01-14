Tim Cook’s 2025 Salary Revealed

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, in 2025 earned about $74.3 million. The information comes from the yearly proxy filing recently released. The CEO’s earnings include a base salary of $3 million, $12 million in cash awards that are performance based, $1.76 million in compensation like life insurance premiums and stock awards of $57.5 million.

Tim Cook is required by the company to travel personally and for business using a private aircraft. A target compensation has been set by Apple at $59 million for the CEO, the same number as 2024 but he reached above the threshold with incentives. These payouts are given when Apple achieves good performance.

Key executives at Apple like Sabih Khan, Kate Adams, and chief of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien gained $27 million worth of compensation packages last year, while Kevan Parekh, the new CFO, gained $22.5 million.