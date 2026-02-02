Apple

Timeframe For When Tim Cook Will Be Stepping Down as CEO

By Samantha Wiley
Discussions on when the current Apple CEO, Tim Cook will be stepping down is increasing. The Financial Times reported a few months back that the company is already preparing for the time Tim Cook decides to step down as early as this year.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg objects to this and says that 2026 is still too early and that he would be surprised if he retired in the middle of this year. He may remain present as the CEO of the company during the WWDC in June.

Rumors that Tim Cook may become Apple board of directors chairman after he steps down from CEO have emerged while the transition won’t happen immediately because Arthur D. Levinson, the current chairman, will be for re-election during the yearly shareholders meeting to be held next month, on February 24th. The globally viewed successor for Tim Cook is John Ternus, the company’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
