Timeframe For When Tim Cook Will Be Stepping Down as CEO

Discussions on when the current Apple CEO, Tim Cook will be stepping down is increasing. The Financial Times reported a few months back that the company is already preparing for the time Tim Cook decides to step down as early as this year.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg objects to this and says that 2026 is still too early and that he would be surprised if he retired in the middle of this year. He may remain present as the CEO of the company during the WWDC in June.

Rumors that Tim Cook may become Apple board of directors chairman after he steps down from CEO have emerged while the transition won’t happen immediately because Arthur D. Levinson, the current chairman, will be for re-election during the yearly shareholders meeting to be held next month, on February 24th. The globally viewed successor for Tim Cook is John Ternus, the company’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering.