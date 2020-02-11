Today at Apple London and Black Girl Festival Academy Launched

The Black Girl Fest Academy has officially launched in London. The program, supported by London mayor Sadiq Khan and in line with Today at Apple aims to help young black women learn about event production to bring about positive changes to their communities.

Black women aged 17 to 25 attend sessions where artists, authors and activists speak their passion. They learn about creative design, promotion, fundraising and budgeting in tri-monthly meet-ups at the Apple Regent Street.

Some of the events saw seminars given by influential black women. Its guests included Nella Rose, a YouTuber who taught participants how to create original content; Candice Carty-Williams, the author of Queenie, a best-selling book and Tanya Compas, a community activist who delivered the Art Lab ‘Illustrating Intent’.

The February 6 session of Today at Apple focused on interactive development and training, with guest Yewande Odunubi discussing event ideation in greater detail.