Today at Apple resumes in Singapore, Japan, and Australia

Apple is restarting its Today at Apple sessions in Singapore, Japan, and Australia starting January. Retail Apple stores will now be resuming since its temporary cancellation in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Apple’s website, the first Today at Apple sessions will start January 11, 2021, and will focus on those who are just learning how to operate their Apple devices. Singapore will have 3 locations, while Japan and Australia will have 2 and 7, respectively.

Skills are 30-minute programs that teach fundamental creative techniques, and visitors will still be required to observe social distancing and wear face masks.

Apple stores in Taiwan, Thailand and China have also resumed Today at Apple sessions. The Cupertino-based company is still offering digital versions of its Today at Apple for those who are interested. To see a list of available sessions and their respective dates it’s recommended that you visit the official Today at Apple site.