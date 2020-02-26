Today at Apple Sessions focuses on International Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on March 8, 2020 Apple has introduced ‘She Creates‘ Today at Apple sessions that will run from March 1 through the 31st.

Apple states that the workshops will have hands-on events that explore new perspectives on Mac, iPhone and iPad devices, as well as opportunities to learn and share ideas with female creators.

These sessions will be touching upon AR experiences, unique classes and product skills which will be held in many Apple Stores worldwide. Those interested can visit their local Apple Store or go on the official Apple website to check out the sessions and events by location. Some of the notable ones include a drawing session, a photo session and music session with The Other Box, Yvonne Vargas and Madame Gandhi, among others.

In line with the occasion Apple may be holding an Activity Challenge which it did in last year’s International Women’s Day.