Today at Apple shows how holiday Gifts can be made using Apple tools

Apple has released a new Today at Apple program designed for the holidays, which focuses on how App Store, iPad, and iPhone software can be used to create gifts.

The program, called ‘Make Your Holiday’ is featured in the official Today at Apple page. Weekly virtual sessions and a free digital book explore the ways on how the user can make party invites, greeting cards, family portraits, video reels, posters and more.

The Project Book contains 74 pages filled with templates, step by step instructions and ideas and can be viewed on the iPhone. There are inline links and side by side viewing is available on the iPad.

Online sessions for ‘Make Your Holiday’ is set to go live from November 19 through December 31. Apple Creatives will be on hand to guide participants. On November 23 a session entitled ‘Gratitude Grams’ and a Photo Skills event will teach participants how to create personalized cards and family portraits, respectively.