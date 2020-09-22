Today at Apple virtual sessions feature Sisterhood Story in October

Apple will be hosting a series of virtual sessions in line with the Day of the Girl event by offering creative sessions in partnership with the Girls Who Code organization.

Starting October 5 Apple will be launching Sisterhood Story Sessions, a program where female musicians, influencers and artists share their insight to young creatives as they work towards their own Sisterhood Stories.

Art Lab sessions feature people who turn an image of a community, woman or girl into animated art using Keynote on the iPad or iPhone. Six sessions will include notable figures Ashly Burch, Nkechi Njaka + Anna-Alexia Basile, Elise Swopes, Reyna Noriega, Becky G and Madame Gandhi + Tom Tom Magazine telling their very own Sisterhood Stories.

Sisterhood Story Sessions are available in Apple’s Eventbrite page. Girls Who Code and Apple formed a partnership in 2019 to bring Swift programming to girls in grades six through twelve.

Past Today at Apple virtual sessions include Apple Camp sessions, music and art lessons in London and Chicago.