Tokyo real-time transit information for Apple Maps launches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Maps in Tokyo recently saw an update that provides transit information in real-time.

Apple announced the update for Apple Maps, with Tokyo users able to view arrival times, departure, and schedules as they happen. The update applies to tram lines, buses, and railways throughout the city. Apple added that other pertinent details, such as delays and service suspensions will also be available. Opening Apple Maps reveals the bus line, upcoming departures, and estimated minutes, as well as stops. The map will show a blue line of the bus route and points of exit and entry.

Transit information will cover Tokyo Metro, JR East, and other lines via the Open Data Public Transportation Council. Tokyo Apple Maps users will not need to update their apps to get information for public transit. When iOS 18 launches, users can also see detailed information on topographic maps, with hiking trails, shaded relief, and contour lines.

