Trade-in values rise for several Apple products

Apple recently raised trade-in values on select iPhones in several markets.

The promotion lasts until June 18 and those who are interested can avail of it right away. The biggest jumps in trade-in value are the iPhone 12 (from $170 to $200) and the iPhone 12 Pro (from $220 to $250), while most of them have gained a $20 raise. Notable products include the iPhone 15 Pro Max (from $630 to $650), the iPhone 14 Pro (from $380 to $400), the iPhone 12 Pro Max (from $280 to $300), and the iPhone 11 (from $130 to $150). The full list can be viewed on Apple’s official page.

iPhone owners in China, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and the US can avail of the new trade-in prices at the nearest Apple Store. Those who live far from a store can still complete the transaction at Apple’s official website.