Apple

Trade-in values rise for several Apple products

By Samantha Wiley
iPhones

Apple recently raised trade-in values on select iPhones in several markets.

Advertisements

The promotion lasts until June 18 and those who are interested can avail of it right away. The biggest jumps in trade-in value are the iPhone 12 (from $170 to $200) and the iPhone 12 Pro (from $220 to $250), while most of them have gained a $20 raise. Notable products include the iPhone 15 Pro Max (from $630 to $650), the iPhone 14 Pro (from $380 to $400), the iPhone 12 Pro Max (from $280 to $300), and the iPhone 11 (from $130 to $150). The full list can be viewed on Apple’s official page.

iPhones

iPhone owners in China, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and the US can avail of the new trade-in prices at the nearest Apple Store. Those who live far from a store can still complete the transaction at Apple’s official website.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Pay
Another Apple Pay alternative goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple highlights iPhone features in newest videos
1 Min Read
Simple Methods to Ensure Mac Security 10 Easy Ways to Check for Viruses
macOS now gets Ransomware Protection from Arms Cyber
3 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air: A steal deal at $550 (USD)
2 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch with camera paused
1 Min Read
Apple’s silicon chip
Xiaomi Reveals Xring 01 custom chip
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
M3 Ultra MacBook Pro models discovered
3 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
M2 Mac mini: A cheaper offering with $140 off
2 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 plus enter the Apple Vintage list
1 Min Read
Lost your password?