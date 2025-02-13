Transfer of digital purchases between two Apple accounts now possible

Apple is now allowing the transfer of digital purchases between two Apple Accounts.

A new support document has been published on the official Apple website on how users can move digital purchases from one account to another. It’s worth noting that these should be primary and secondary Apple Accounts for the transfer to work. Movies, TV shows, books, music, and apps can be migrated, and it’s useful for those who have separate iCloud accounts. For this to work, the user’s password, phone number, and email address must be on hand. Sharing is also required as is two-factor authentication.

In addition, two devices will need to be present, like an iPhone or iPad. One will be on purchases while the other is on iCloud. Merging accounts is a different process altogether, and it’s only available in India, the United Kingdom, and the EU at the moment.