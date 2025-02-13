Apple

Transfer of digital purchases between two Apple accounts now possible

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple is now allowing the transfer of digital purchases between two Apple Accounts.

Advertisements

A new support document has been published on the official Apple website on how users can move digital purchases from one account to another. It’s worth noting that these should be primary and secondary Apple Accounts for the transfer to work. Movies, TV shows, books, music, and apps can be migrated, and it’s useful for those who have separate iCloud accounts. For this to work, the user’s password, phone number, and email address must be on hand. Sharing is also required as is two-factor authentication.

Apple

In addition, two devices will need to be present, like an iPhone or iPad. One will be on purchases while the other is on iCloud. Merging accounts is a different process altogether, and it’s only available in India, the United Kingdom, and the EU at the moment.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
MacBook Air
OLED MacBook Air slated to arrive in 2029
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Alibaba agrees to bring Apple Intelligence to China
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple raises trade-in values for Mac in promo
1 Min Read
Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl LIX halftime show now available to watch online
1 Min Read
DeepSeek iOS
DeepSeek iOS allegedly collecting and sending user data
1 Min Read
24-inch M4 iMac
The 24-inch M4 iMac 256GB SSD is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Disney +
Disney + loses subscribers over changes made
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
M4 Mac parts now offered by Apple Stores with DIY repair program
1 Min Read
Threads
Custom feeds can now be shared in Threads
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AppleCare+
AppleCare+ prepaid no longer available
1 Min Read
Lost your password?