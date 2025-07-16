‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List

Apple has officially moved its ‘Trash Can’ Mac and other products to the Obsolete and Vintage list.

The 2013 Mac Pro was labeled the ‘Trash Can’ due to its design. The reason why it stayed off the list for so long was that it was still in circulation. The product was discontinued in 2019 when its replacement, the Mac Pro ‘Cheese Grater’ was revealed in 2019. The ‘Trash Can’ had a radical cylindrical design, but it ultimately failed to meet its users’ needs. Internal components could not be upgraded, and Apple could not find a way to introduce a new version of it.

Along with the 2013 Mac Pro, other products such as the third-generation iPad Pro, the 2018 iPad Pro, the 2019 iMac, the 2019 MacBook Air, and the iPhone 8 128GB were placed in the vintage list. This means limited parts and repairs are available for the said items.