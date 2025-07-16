Apple

‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List

By Samantha Wiley
‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List

Apple has officially moved its ‘Trash Can’ Mac and other products to the Obsolete and Vintage list.

Advertisements

The 2013 Mac Pro was labeled the ‘Trash Can’ due to its design. The reason why it stayed off the list for so long was that it was still in circulation. The product was discontinued in 2019 when its replacement, the Mac Pro ‘Cheese Grater’ was revealed in 2019. The ‘Trash Can’ had a radical cylindrical design, but it ultimately failed to meet its users’ needs. Internal components could not be upgraded, and Apple could not find a way to introduce a new version of it.

‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List

Along with the 2013 Mac Pro, other products such as the third-generation iPad Pro, the 2018 iPad Pro, the 2019 iMac, the 2019 MacBook Air, and the iPhone 8 128GB were placed in the vintage list. This means limited parts and repairs are available for the said items.

Advertisements

Latest News
OLED MacBook Pro to be Delayed
OLED MacBook Pro to be Delayed
1 Min Read
Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026
Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
1 Min Read
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm is $119 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Account Card Might Soon Arrive in Other Countries
Apple Account Card Might Soon Arrive in Other Countries
1 Min Read
Lost your password?