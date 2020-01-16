Trump urges Apple to unlock criminals’ iPhones

Haider Ali Khan
US President Donald Trump today has mentioned on Twitter that Apple should help the FBI unlock iPhones believed to be owned by the Pensacola Naval Air Station gunman and ‘help our country’.

The tweet stated that they (the government) help Apple with trade and other concerns, and yet refuses to unlock mobiles used by drug dealers, killers, and other violent individuals.

Donald Trump’s Tweet

Apple’s stance on the situation is the same, although they have released statements that they are helping to the fullest extent and have given the FBI the data they need for the investigation. The Cupertino-based company further says they will not create an iOS backdoor even if it’s for ‘the good guys’.

It’s not the first time Trump goaded Apple into doing what he wants. In 2016, he called for an Apple boycott because the company refused to unlock the San Bernardino gunman’s iPhone. Ironically, the tweet was sent from Trump’s iPhone.

