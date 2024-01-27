Apple

TSMC’s 2nm chips going to Apple

By Samantha Wiley
TSMC’s 2nm Chips

Apple is largely believed to be one of the first clients that will receive the new 2nm chips from TSMC.

Advertisements

According to DigiTimes, the new 2nm chips from TSMC will begin mass production in 2025. The smaller chip size is an improvement since more processors can fit into it, leading to greater efficiency and lower energy consumption.

TSMC’s 2nm Chips

Apple is currently using the 3nm chips for its Mac and iPhone, specifically the A17 Pro chip and the M3 series. Size difference aside, the 3nm chips offer up to 10 percent and 20 percent better CPU and GPU compared to the 5nm process. It’s believed that TSMC is building two new facilities for 2nm chip production, with a third pending approval. Apple is making product design changes in line with the smaller chips as well.

Rumors claim that the company is starting to plan for its 1.4nm chips, which may come as soon as 2027.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Safari
Safari technology preview 187 launches
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Death Stranding
Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac to launch January 30
1 Min Read
X
Passkeys support added to X
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical arrives in Japan, China, and more
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 46% Off
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.3
watchOS 10.3 released
1 Min Read
Phone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Plus ad ‘One More’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to open new Sweden store
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Can Be Yours at 52% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 launches
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
180K Vision Pro already sold, as per analyst
1 Min Read
Lost your password?