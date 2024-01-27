TSMC’s 2nm chips going to Apple

Apple is largely believed to be one of the first clients that will receive the new 2nm chips from TSMC.

According to DigiTimes, the new 2nm chips from TSMC will begin mass production in 2025. The smaller chip size is an improvement since more processors can fit into it, leading to greater efficiency and lower energy consumption.

Apple is currently using the 3nm chips for its Mac and iPhone, specifically the A17 Pro chip and the M3 series. Size difference aside, the 3nm chips offer up to 10 percent and 20 percent better CPU and GPU compared to the 5nm process. It’s believed that TSMC is building two new facilities for 2nm chip production, with a third pending approval. Apple is making product design changes in line with the smaller chips as well.

Rumors claim that the company is starting to plan for its 1.4nm chips, which may come as soon as 2027.