tvOS 17.3 launches

Apple has released the latest tvOS software update for users.

Advertisements

tvOS 17.3 is the third iteration of the tvOS 17 operating system and launched a month after tvOS 17.2. tvOS updates do not typically contain massive changes and game-changing features- Apple tends to focus on small improvements and bug fixes for better user experience. Beta testers for the tvOS 17.3 beta have nearly the same content. At the same time, release notes for the update can be viewed online at the official support page.

Apple TV users can download the latest tvOS 17.3 update by going to the device’s Settings section, then System and Software Update. The Apple TV has to be connected to the internet to get the update. Users who have set their devices to automatically download updates will receive them once it’s connected. Restart the device after the download and update is completed.