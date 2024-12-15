Apple

tvOS 18.2 now available

By Samantha Wiley
tvOS 18.2

The newest tvOS version 18.2 has been launched, coming after the latest tvOS 18 that was released in September and a month following the release of tvOS 18.1. tvOS 18.2 is available for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K devices.

The latest version can be installed by going to the Apple TV Settings app, then going to System and then Software Update to receive the new update on the TV, while owners who have the automatic software update toggled will automatically get the tvOS18.2 upgrade.

tvOS 18.2

The new update offers Snoopy screen savers to choose from, supports natural language search to look for music, tv shows and movies using Siri, and automatically determines the optimal aspect ratio to use on a projector or TV with new ratios introduced for projectors. Release notes for the tvOS are available in the support document for tvOS that is being updated after every release of a new version is rolled out.

