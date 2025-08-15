Apple

Two Apple Stores, Bristol and Parkland, Closed Doors For Good

By Samantha Wiley
Saturday, August 9th, was the last day that the doors of the Apple Parkland in China and Apple Bristol in England will be open. The two stores will be closing permanently due to issues related to the landlord. Apple Parkland will be closing down because of the financial challenges faced by the mall alongside the loss of many big retailers, while Bristol is closing because of redevelopment plans for the city’s shopping centre, Cabot Circus.

Both stores still operated on working hours which stared at 10am. Bristol closed permanently at 5pm, while in Dalian the store closed at 8pm. Apple will also be shutting down stores at the Caesars Palace in The Forum Shops temporarily for renovations and will be opening again by the end of the month.

On a brighter note, Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh held a grand opening for a new Apple store situated at Walnut Street last August 9th at 10am, featuring a larger and more modern design than the original.

The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
