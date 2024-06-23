Two new Apple Arcade titles arriving on Vision Pro

Vision Pro headset users can soon enjoy two Apple Arcade titles which have been optimized for the Apple device.

Cityscapes: Sim Builder is set to be released on July 3, while Warped Kart Racers has just been rolled out.

Cityscapes: SimBuilder is an arcade game that was an award finalist for design, and has garnered an Apple Arcade Game of the Year award. The player gets to be the mayor of a new city, and it’s up to you to develop the city-making systems for your citizen’s needs.

Warped Kart Racers is an arcade game that includes characters from TV shows like Family Guy, Solar Opposites, American Dad and King of the Hill with 16 maps coming from various episodes of the iconic shows and over 20 character options with a campaign and multiplayer mode.

Both arcade games are available in Apple Arcade, a subscription that costs $6.99 per month, with the update allowing the player to play on the Vision Pro headset’s eye controls and hand gestures.