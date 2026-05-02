Two New Ultra Products to be Released by Apple

Two products will be given the Ultra branding by Apple this year. The upcoming foldable iPhone will receive the iPhone Ultra branding and will be the most expensive device in the iPhone line. The device will not be part of the upcoming line of the iPhone 18 Pro, but will only be released alongside it.

Apple is also looking to release a MacBook Ultra this year or early next year, featuring touch-screen capabilities and an OLED panel; it will sit above the MacBook Pro with an expensive price tag. The device was originally planned for release later this year, but shortages in the supply chain resulted in the device being delayed by many months.

The M-series Ultra chips are offered by Apple in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra and offer CarPlay Ultra. Apple will be giving the OLED MacBook Pro and foldable iPhone the Ultra branding, and the AirPods may also be receiving the brand.