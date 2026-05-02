Apple

Two New Ultra Products to be Released by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Two New Ultra Products to be Released by Apple

Two products will be given the Ultra branding by Apple this year. The upcoming foldable iPhone will receive the iPhone Ultra branding and will be the most expensive device in the iPhone line. The device will not be part of the upcoming line of the iPhone 18 Pro, but will only be released alongside it.


Apple is also looking to release a MacBook Ultra this year or early next year, featuring touch-screen capabilities and an OLED panel; it will sit above the MacBook Pro with an expensive price tag. The device was originally planned for release later this year, but shortages in the supply chain resulted in the device being delayed by many months.

Two New Ultra Products to be Released by Apple

The M-series Ultra chips are offered by Apple in the form of the Apple Watch Ultra and offer CarPlay Ultra. Apple will be giving the OLED MacBook Pro and foldable iPhone the Ultra branding, and the AirPods may also be receiving the brand.


Latest News
Apple Dealing With Lawsuits Regarding Stalking With AirTag
Apple Dealing With Lawsuits Regarding Stalking With AirTag
1 Min Read
Competition Abandoning Ultra-Thin Smartphone Plans Due to Poor Sales for iPhone Air
Competition Abandoning Ultra-Thin Smartphone Plans Due to Poor Sales for iPhone Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Ahead in Satellite Smartphone Market
Apple Ahead in Satellite Smartphone Market
1 Min Read
Refreshed AirPods to be Above the AirPods Pro Line
Refreshed AirPods to be Above the AirPods Pro Line
1 Min Read
Porsche 963 to Have Special Livery To Commemorate 50th Apple Anniversary
Porsche 963 to Have Special Livery To Commemorate 50th Apple Anniversary
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $43 Off
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $43 Off
1 Min Read
Camera App getting new Features with Revamped Siri in iOS 27
Camera App getting new Features with Revamped Siri in iOS 27
1 Min Read
iPad Ultra Plans Potentially Scrapped
iPad Ultra Plans Potentially Scrapped
1 Min Read
Smart Glasses from Apple To Integrate Hand Gesture Recognition
Smart Glasses from Apple To Integrate Hand Gesture Recognition
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 is $30 off
AirPods 4 is $30 off
1 Min Read
Memory Cost for iPhones Set to Rise by Next Year
Memory Cost for iPhones Set to Rise by Next Year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?