Ubisoft sues Google and Apple for selling Rainbow Six ripoff game

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ubisoft has filed a lawsuit against Google and Apple for selling the “ripoff” of one of its famous games Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

The report was filed by Ubisoft in a federal court in Los Angeles. The company claims that the game, Area F2, which is developed by Qooka Games, is almost a copied version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

The complaint that Ubisoft filed in the federal court reads:

“Area F2,” created by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s Ejoy.com, is a “near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six: Siege”

Ubisoft also added that there is no dispute over the Area F2 copying every aspect of the game. Ubisoft says that even the selection screen and everything between that and the final scrolling screen is copied.

The Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the most successful game’s owned by Ubisoft. The game has more than 55 million registered players all over the world. More than three million users play this game every day. There has been no comment on why Ubisoft has filed the lawsuit against Google and Apple. It is also not clear if Ubisoft will file a separate lawsuit against “Qooka Games,” the developer of the game, or stay with the current lawsuit.

The report says that Ubisoft has officially notified Google and Apple that the game goes against the copyright laws. As of now, both Apple and Google have not removed the game from their respective app stores.