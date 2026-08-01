Apple

UK App Store Rules Are Intrusive, Apple States

By Samantha Wiley
UK App Store Rules Are Intrusive, Apple States

The rule for the App Store in the United Kingdom would enable regulators to play a highly intrusive role in dictating how the business runs. Apple is pressured by the CMA to enable developers to link transaction methods outside the App Store. CMA states that this will boost competition and cut fees.


The rules proposed by the CMA could undermine investment, innovation, and price regulation due to the fee restrictions. Apple then claims that there is no evidence that enables developers to lead users to other transaction options that are outside the App Store.

UK App Store Rules Are Intrusive, Apple States

The feedback is currently being assessed by the CMA before making their final choice regarding their proposal. The changes could also affect Google, as both them and Apple are the strategic market status designated in the United Kingdom in 2025. The designation allows the CMA to enforce prerequisites that could level the platforms for better competition.


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