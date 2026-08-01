Apple

United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China

By Samantha Wiley
United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China

Chuck Schumer, a United States senator, has allied with many of his colleagues in the Senate against Apple to stick to buying chips from YMTC and CXMT. Apple has been holding talks with both YMTC and CXMT regarding chip deals, but these two companies are on the blacklist as they have connections to the People’s Liberation Army.


The Senator is pressuring Apple to make a pledge to not use chips provided by YMTC and CXMT for their products to be sold worldwide, as it could harm the semiconductor supply chain in the United States.

United States Senator Against Apple Buying Memory Chips from China

There are rumors hinting that Apple has already conducted testing of chips provided by CXMT, and the Senator has told Apple to answer the questions regarding the rumor about testing the chips. Lawmakers have been told by Apple that this move will enable more availability for their products sold in the United States.


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