Upcoming AirTag 2 to Have a New Feature

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is planning to debut a new AirTag with a brand-new battery feature, according to online reports.

The AirTag 2 might be announced alongside the iPhone 17 lineup in September. Code found in iOS 18.6 beta points to a software update for the device tracker. It’s believed that the new AirTag will alert users to very low and low battery levels. Currently, there is a way to check this through the Find My app, but the update brings another tier to the aspect. The update suggests that Apple might be putting in a rechargeable battery instead of a regular one.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that the next AirTag wouldn’t have a rechargeable battery. He further iterated that Apple will continue using a replaceable battery for the tracker. According to the analyst, Apple will debut the AirTag 2 in June or July, or the middle of this year.

