Upcoming iOS and iPadOS 17.6 seeded to developers

Apple has seeded its first beta of both the iPadOS 17.6 and iOS 17.6 updates for testing, rolling out the software a few weeks after release of the 17.5 versions for iPadOS and iOS.

Advertisements

To access and download the Beta, an Apple ID linked with a developer account is needed. Developers that are registered can decide to join the launch of the beta. First, open the Settings app, go to Software Update, then select “Beta updates” to enable the iOS or iPadOS Developer Beta version 17.6.

All features for the iOS 17 which Apple promised to include have all been applied, thus it is not known what features will be incorporated in the iOS 17.6 update. This is also anticipated to be the last update for the iOS 17 since Apple is set to start transitioning and move on to the iOS 18.