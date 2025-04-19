Apple

Upcoming ‘Vision Air’ to have lighter and thinner design

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Air

A new leak online reveals the specifications of an upcoming Apple product, the ‘Vision Air’.

In an X social media post, the leaker with the handle ‘Kosutami’ said that there will be a new headset model, dubbed the ‘Vision Air’. As per the name, the headset will have a lighter and thinner design, as well as a ‘Midnight’ blue finish. It’s believed that Apple will use titanium on a few internal structures and the battery enclosure to reduce the weight. The external material will still be aluminum except for the special ‘Midnight’ finish. Currently, the Vision Pro only has one color/finish (silver). The leaker also shared images featuring a Lightning connector with the caption ‘our next Vision’.

Vision Air

Apple might debut the next Vision Pro in 2025 or 2026, and there are claims that the company is developing a lower-cost model as well. The newest ‘Vision Air’ leak could be the budget headset.

