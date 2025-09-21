Update for Final Cut Pro Comes With iPadOS 26 and iPhone 17 Pro Features

An updated version for Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac has been released by Apple. It can now support ProRes RAW video recording and new features for the iPhone 17 Pro.

The release notes for the Mac version include bug fixes and enhancements. More controls are unlocked for ProRes RAW video shooting. Performance improvements, play back and edit with Apple Log 2 footage through vibrancy sourced from the original scene when you apply Apple Log 2 LUT.

For the iPad version, you also unlock more controls and gain easy access to shortcuts and app commands. It can be accessed from the updated menu bar by swiping down from the top of the iPad or adjusting your pointer to the top when you are using a trackpad.

Final Cut Pro version 2.3 for the iPad and Final Cut Pro version 11.2 for Mac can be downloaded on the App Store for free for current users. The professional video editing app is still priced at $249 for Mac users in the United States, while the iPad version is priced at $49 a year or $4.99 for a monthly subscription.