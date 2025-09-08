Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’

The last section of Mark Gurman’s report has more Apple products listed as “coming soon” which includes revamped versions of the AirTag, HomePod mini, Vision Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. He previously stated that these five products will be receiving updates later this year. However, it is uncertain if any of these devices will be unveiled during the iPhone event.

There’s a low chance of all products being announced during the event next week because too many products would be introduced all at once, but maybe one or two new devices will be unveiled. The likely ones to debut are the HomePod mini and the Apple TV, or the AirTag since it’s an accessory. The Vision Pro and iPad Pro will likely still be updated next month.

If the updates are just minor ones, the announcement could also be made through a press release on their website, the Apple Newsroom.