Apple

Updates and New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Updates and New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Three new games are being added to Apple Arcade next month, with many updates to current titles. Apple will be adding My Very Hungry Caterpillar+, Dredge+, and Unpacking+ to their service with the games available on the second of April.


My Very Hungry Caterpillar offers an interactive experience where you care for your own caterpillar and watch it grow into a butterfly. The game is based on famous children’s characters by Eric Carle. Dredge+ is a complete edition fishing adventure game that has won awards, exploring scary archipelagos and the ocean floor to solve mysteries and find treasure, while Unpacking+ is a puzzle game based on unpacking and arranging your belongings as you move into a new home, a game for those who want to wind down after a long day.

Updates and New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Games like Puyo Puyo Puzzle Drop and Disney SpellStruck will be receiving updates, with Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop receiving a new game mode on April 9 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the franchise, while Disney SpellStruck will have a crossover with Star Wars on the 19th of March.


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