Victims of Los Angeles fire with Apple Cards can postpone payments temporarily

Goldman Sachs and Apple are permitting users who were affected by the fires that happened in Los Angeles to delay their payments temporarily if they see it necessary. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg provided the details on the Disaster Relief Program Apple made for their Apple Card users.

Victims affected by the fires of Los Angeles can skip the month’s payment with no interest collected once they are registered in the program Apple is offering. Customers who need help can reach out to Apple Card support through the Messages app. Whilst enrolled, accounts in good standing will stay current, but APR will apply the following month.

Apple has provided similar programs whenever a natural disaster happens like earthquakes and hurricanes, which has been a benefit ever since the release of the Apple card. Tim Cook, Apple CEO stated that Apple intends to aid the victims affected by the wildfires by donating and helping with recovery efforts on the Los Angeles ground.