Vietnam Is Getting an Apple Education Center

A new Apple Education Center in Vietnam has been announced by Apple in Hanoi to branch out its programs for skill development and training for employees in its supply chain across Vietnam.

The Education Center is the first one in Vietnam, with courses to be offered in the fall of this year in collaboration with HUST, Hanoi University of Science and Technology. About 20 programs are already offered for employee suppliers in the country.

The Education Center comes from the $50 million Supplier Employee Development fund by Apple, a program worldwide that was announced back in 2022. The courses will merge both face-to-face and online learning, with aspects such as automation technology, manufacturing, and robotics being covered in the program. Leadership and other training skills are offered to help with advancement in roles and branch out in career paths. About 9 million programs for training and education have been distributed by the funding.