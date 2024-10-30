Vimeo rolls out app that supports spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro

Vimeo announced the release of a native app for the Vision Pro headset that allows its users to share, upload, and view spatial videos.

Spatial video provides a three dimension environment that makes scenes and clips even more realistic and immersive. These can be watched across all iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, and the Apple Vision Pro. This can uploaded in your Vimeo app to your Library on the iOS app and VisionOS and on the Vimeo site.

With this announcement, Apple’s plans of updating the Final Cut Pro app that allows users to use the spatial feature for their videos is reiterated. Cisco also has plans of releasing their Spatial Meetings app for the Apple Vision Pro soon.

Vimeo has taken the Vision Pro headset under its wing when YouTube rejected it. The YouTube app for iPad was not permitted to be used with the headset and there are also no plans to create an app for the Apple Vision Pro.