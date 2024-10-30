Apple

Vimeo rolls out app that supports spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Vimeo announced the release of a native app for the Vision Pro headset that allows its users to share, upload, and view spatial videos. 

Advertisements

Spatial video provides a three dimension environment that makes scenes and clips even more realistic and immersive. These can be watched across all iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, and the Apple Vision Pro. This can uploaded in your Vimeo app to your Library on the iOS app and VisionOS and on the Vimeo site.

Apple Vision Pro

With this announcement, Apple’s plans of updating the Final Cut Pro app that allows users to use the spatial feature for their videos is reiterated. Cisco also has plans of releasing their Spatial Meetings app for the Apple Vision Pro soon.

Vimeo has taken the Vision Pro headset under its wing when YouTube rejected it. The YouTube app for iPad was not permitted to be used with the headset and there are also no plans to create an app for the Apple Vision Pro.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple News +
Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 8
iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple rolls out the Safari Technology Preview update 206
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Lost your password?