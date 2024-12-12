Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem

The new Apple Vision Pro is likely to be equipped with the modem chip Apple has been making, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Moreover, the company is thinking of implementing support for cellular connection for their future Vision Pro headsets.

The 5G modem chip is making its debut next year on the budget-friendly iPad, iPhone 17 Air lineup, the iPhone SE, and will eventually be implemented into more of Apple’s devices, in line with their plan to phase out the Qualcomm chips by the second and third generation Apple designed modem 5G chip versions. Apple could potentially add these versions of their modem chip to the Apple Vision Pro as well as future Mac devices.

The second gen headset may be released as early as next year, with the rumor that Apple is implementing the new M5 chip and minimal design changes. Apple seems to be focusing on the production of the budget-friendly model of their Vision Pro which could also be released as soon as next year.