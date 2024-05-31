Apple

Vision Pro gets two new Simulation games

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple’s mixed reality headset has gained two new immersive games and is available to download now.

Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator are the two new additions to the Vision Pro platform. In Vacation Simulator, the player goes through a vacation simulation, with various activities such as doing yoga, building a snowman, knitting mittens, swimming, taking selfies, and ice sculpting in beach, mountain, and forest scenes. Job Simulator is similar in that the player act as a human worker, a store clerk, a gourmet chef, or in the office. Both titles make use of hand tracking, smashing objects, throwing them, or interacting with various elements.

Those interested can watch the trailer for the two games on their respective YouTube channels. Each video is only a half minute in length and offers a view of the gameplay. The price is $19.99 for Job Simulator while Vacation Simulator goes at $29.99.

