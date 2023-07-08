Vision Pro initial launch will require an Apple Store appointment

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will only be available via an Apple Store appointment at launch.

Bloomberg recently talked about the Vision Pro and how it will require a significant amount of effort from Apple. The cost and necessity to have the hardware adjusted personally for each buyer will require a trip to the Apple Store. Bloomberg says that all Apple Store locations in the US will have a dedicated space for the headset, with seating, demo units, and accessories.

It’s believed that Apple will have a physical device where the customer’s head will be scanned and put on an iPhone app for Vision Pro setup. These features, however, might only arrive on Apple’s biggest locations, particularly in New York and California, to name a few. From there, the company intends to expand to online stores and third-party resellers in the near future.

The Vision Pro is expected to sell internationally starting late 2024.