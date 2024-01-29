Apple

Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple has launched a video for its upcoming Vision Pro headset.

‘Hello’ is the newest video ad featuring the Apple Vision Pro. It’s over a minute in length and showcases the Vision Pro being used. The wearer puts the headset on and demonstrates how to use the device and various apps within. The video is a shorter and modified version of what Apple showed during WWDC and is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Vision Pro

The ad put out a description that read ‘Apple Vision Pro is here’, along with text that says ‘now, digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space.’ Navigating visionOS requires no other hardware other than hand gestures and moving your head around.

Apple’s Vision Pro is set to launch in a few days on February 2. Preorders have been completed since January 19, and the headset is currently limited to the US market.

