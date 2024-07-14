Vision Pro officially available in other regions

Apple’s mixed reality headset has launched in Australia, Germany, France, Canada, and the UK.

Apple Store locations now carry the Vision Pro in stock in the said countries. The device was previously only available in the US, then in mainland China, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong. Consumer interest has fallen in households, and the new launch could provide much-needed sales in international markets. Since its debut the Vision Pro has not yet reached the 100,000 unit mark, as per the IDC.

The Vision Pro offers virtual and augmented reality, with controls handled by the user’s voice, hands, and eyes. The internet shows mixed reviews of the device, with some praising the advanced technology while others say comfort, weight, and ease of use can be improved. There are also concerns about limited apps and content in its current state. Vision Pro demo reservations are available in both stores and online.