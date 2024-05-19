Vision Pro to launch in other regions soon

The Apple Vision Pro initially launched in the US, but reports claim that the headset will be available in other countries soon.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said that Canada and the UK are the next region for launch. The update is the same as other rumors that were revealed in March, which includes South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France, and China. At this time Apple has not revealed the exact launch date for it but it’s expected that Apple will make an announcement during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple store employees will undergo training for the Vision Pro to answer questions and customer concerns. They will go to Cupertino to attend multi-day training sessions, as per Bloomberg. Interest in the headset has waned in the US, and Apple is hoping that the international launch could boost sales for the product. Vision Pro starts at $3,500 in the US.