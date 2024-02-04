Apple

Vision Pro user guide published online

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apple has published several support documents as well as a user guide for the newly released Apple Vision Pro.

Online guides covering several topics have been published, including Travel Mode, Guest User, Optic ID, cleaning instructions, battery management, charging, supported Bluetooth accesories, and others. There’s also a guide on how the Vision Pro could be used as an external display on a Mac.

Vision Pro

Video overviews of accessibility features, Control Center, the Settings app, and others have also made their appearances on the official page. The Vision Pro made its official debut recently in the US, with a global launch set sometime in 2024. There are currently more than 400 apps natively available at launch, including streaming services and games from the Apple Arcade. It’s worth noting that iOS and ipadOS apps will also be available in the visionOS App Store.

