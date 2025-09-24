Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films

Immersive films made for the Vision Pro are being added by Apple and their partners for content. The new films feature music, travel, nature-themed films, and sports. Immersive video is a big selling point for the headset, as it enables users to get into the moment and follow along with the storytelling.

Moto GP as well as Tour De Force from CANAL+ can be accessed via the Apple TV app, and you can watch the films on your Vision Pro headset. Apple retail stores will start offering extended previews next month so that individuals who don’t have the Vision Pro or those who want to try it out before buying can test the videos in Apple Stores.

Apple will be premiering the World of Red Bull later during the year. It is a series with a sports theme, and the first episode will be released in December, where users will be backcountry skiing. Other films like Experience Paris will take users to a kitchen with 3 Michelin stars and iconic places like the Eiffel Tower.