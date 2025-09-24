Apple

Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films

Immersive films made for the Vision Pro are being added by Apple and their partners for content. The new films feature music, travel, nature-themed films, and sports. Immersive video is a big selling point for the headset, as it enables users to get into the moment and follow along  with the storytelling.


Moto GP as well as Tour De Force from CANAL+ can be accessed via the Apple TV app, and you can watch the films on your Vision Pro headset. Apple retail stores will start offering extended previews next month so that individuals who don’t have the Vision Pro or those who want to try it out before buying can test the videos in Apple Stores.

Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films

Apple will be premiering the World of Red Bull later during the year. It is a series with a sports theme, and the first episode will be released in December, where users will be backcountry skiing. Other films like Experience Paris will take users to a kitchen with 3 Michelin stars and iconic places like the Eiffel Tower.


Latest News
The Anker Nano USB-C Foldable Charger Block is $4 Off
The Anker Nano USB-C Foldable Charger Block is $4 Off
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W USB-C Charger, 2-Pack Option Is 20% Off
The Baseus 45W USB-C Charger, 2-Pack Option Is 20% Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Dual Capture Recordings on the iPhone 17 Series
New Feature Dual Capture Recordings on the iPhone 17 Series
1 Min Read
Scuffs and Scratches Reported by Customers on the iPhone 17 Pro
Scuffs and Scratches Reported by Customers on the iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The Foldable iPhone May Somewhat Look Like the iPhone Air
The Foldable iPhone May Somewhat Look Like the iPhone Air
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $150 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Update for Final Cut Pro Comes With iPadOS 26 and iPhone 17 Pro Features
Update for Final Cut Pro Comes With iPadOS 26 and iPhone 17 Pro Features
1 Min Read
Apple Employees Are Leaving For OpenAI
Apple Employees Are Leaving For OpenAI
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Teardown Video Shared By iFixit
iPhone Air Teardown Video Shared By iFixit
2 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
2 Min Read
Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem
Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem
1 Min Read
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
1 Min Read
Lost your password?