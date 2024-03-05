visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas

The next iteration of visionOS will have personas and eyesight improvement.

Advertisements

The next major software update for the Vision Pro is nearly ready to launch. EyeSight and Personas will receive major improvements- EyeSight brings the user’s eyes to an external display, while Personas are digital user representations in the event of a video call. Both features were made for the Vision Pro to be less isolated in terms of experience, but public opinion claims that it still needs work.

The beta version of visionOS 1.1 showed a more realistic Persona, with improvements to mouth and neck representation, and makeup and hair appearances. Eye rendering has also received a facelift for EyeSight, drawing on the user’s Persona to capture the eyes on the external display. EyeSight has better representation compared to Personas but Apple is apparently not satisfied. Other updates for Mac virtual display and virtual keyboard are also present.