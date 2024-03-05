Apple

visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 1.1

The next iteration of visionOS will have personas and eyesight improvement.

Advertisements

The next major software update for the Vision Pro is nearly ready to launch. EyeSight and Personas will receive major improvements- EyeSight brings the user’s eyes to an external display, while Personas are digital user representations in the event of a video call. Both features were made for the Vision Pro to be less isolated in terms of experience, but public opinion claims that it still needs work.

visionOS 1.1

The beta version of visionOS 1.1 showed a more realistic Persona, with improvements to mouth and neck representation, and makeup and hair appearances. Eye rendering has also received a facelift for EyeSight, drawing on the user’s Persona to capture the eyes on the external display. EyeSight has better representation compared to Personas but Apple is apparently not satisfied. Other updates for Mac virtual display and virtual keyboard are also present.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Facebook Down
Facebook is Down: Technical Glitch or Cyber Attack? Users Locked Out Worldwide
2 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may be announcing new products
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Life-saving tech highlighted in new Apple Watch ads
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Hi-Fi
Images of black iPod Hi-Fi surface online
1 Min Read
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
iOS to gain ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’ soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?