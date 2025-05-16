visionOS 2.5 comes with Apple TV Vision Tab feature

Apple launched its latest visionOS 2.5 version for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

visionOS 2.5 was released roughly around a month after visionOS 2.4 went live to the public. The most notable addition is the new Vision tab, which can be found in the Apple TV app. This allows users to discover relevant content for their mixed reality device. As per the patch notes, visionOS 2.5 also comes with bug fixes and improvements. The Vision tab offers 3D movies and Apple Immersive Video, content that was made for the device.

Updating to the latest version of visionOS can be done by going into the device settings. Connect to a stable wi-fi connection, then go to the Settings page, then General, and finally, choose Software Update. Make sure the device is plugged into a power source. Allow the download and updating to be completed before using your Vision Pro.