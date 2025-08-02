visionOS 2.6 is Now Available

Apple has released a new version of visionOS 2 for users.

visionOS 2.6 is out now and available to download. The software could be the last from the visionOS 2 lineup since Apple is believed to be focusing on launching visionOS 26. The update can be viewed and downloaded by going into the Settings app and through Software Updates. To increase the chances of a successful install, it’s recommended that users plug their headsets into a charger and have the battery at 50% or higher.

The latest update for visionOS 2 doesn’t have new features, containing a set of bug fixes and performance improvements. The upcoming major release, visionOS 26, is expected to debut this fall in line with the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup. However, it already has a beta version for developers and testers. visionOS 26 will have new features, including PSVR2 controller support, better Personas, spatial widgets, and more.