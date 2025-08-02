Apple

visionOS 2.6 is Now Available

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available

Apple has released a new version of visionOS 2 for users.

Advertisements

visionOS 2.6 is out now and available to download. The software could be the last from the visionOS 2 lineup since Apple is believed to be focusing on launching visionOS 26. The update can be viewed and downloaded by going into the Settings app and through Software Updates. To increase the chances of a successful install, it’s recommended that users plug their headsets into a charger and have the battery at 50% or higher.

visionOS 2.6 is Now Available

The latest update for visionOS 2 doesn’t have new features, containing a set of bug fixes and performance improvements. The upcoming major release, visionOS 26, is expected to debut this fall in line with the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup. However, it already has a beta version for developers and testers. visionOS 26 will have new features, including PSVR2 controller support, better Personas, spatial widgets, and more.

Advertisements

Latest News
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
1 Min Read
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
Adobe Launches New Photoshop AI Tools
1 Min Read
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
Safari 26 Beta Debuts on macOS Sonoma and Sequoia
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
1 Min Read
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?